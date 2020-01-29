Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Rondeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Kristoffersen Rondeau


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Kristoffersen Rondeau Obituary
Linda Kristoffersen Rondeau
Resident of Pleasant Hill
Linda Kristoffersen Rondeau, 71, died on January 24, 2020 at John Muir Hospital in Concord, California. Linda was born on March 26, 1948 in Hamburg, Germany, the eldest child of Grete and Arthur Rondeau who are both deceased.
Linda received a B.A. from San Diego State University, and an M.A. from St. Mary's College in Moraga, California. A lifelong educator, Linda was a teacher, then a Principal in West Contra Costa Unified School District. She was the Director of Curriculum in Mount Diablo Unified School District. Linda concluded her 40-year career in education as Superintendent of Pittsburg Unified School District.
Linda is survived by her loving partner, Abe Doctolero of Pleasant Hill; her beloved son, Alex Nicoli (Tanis), and her adoring granddaughter, Collette Nicoli of Concord, California. She is survived by her siblings: Erick Rondeau, who is deceased, (Meg); David Rondeau (Vikki) of Charleston, South Carolina; Nancy Carlson (Don) of Rockville, Maryland; and Jon Rondeau (Tracie-Lynn) of Charlotte, North Carolina. Linda is also survived by her nephews and nieces: Jason, Travis, Adam and Olivia Rondeau; Peter Fleming; Heather Rondeau; LilyAnn Mangela (Varun), and Davis Carlson.
Donations may be made in her name to Hospice of the East Bay.


View the online memorial for Linda Kristoffersen Rondeau
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -