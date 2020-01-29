|
|
Linda Kristoffersen Rondeau
Resident of Pleasant Hill
Linda Kristoffersen Rondeau, 71, died on January 24, 2020 at John Muir Hospital in Concord, California. Linda was born on March 26, 1948 in Hamburg, Germany, the eldest child of Grete and Arthur Rondeau who are both deceased.
Linda received a B.A. from San Diego State University, and an M.A. from St. Mary's College in Moraga, California. A lifelong educator, Linda was a teacher, then a Principal in West Contra Costa Unified School District. She was the Director of Curriculum in Mount Diablo Unified School District. Linda concluded her 40-year career in education as Superintendent of Pittsburg Unified School District.
Linda is survived by her loving partner, Abe Doctolero of Pleasant Hill; her beloved son, Alex Nicoli (Tanis), and her adoring granddaughter, Collette Nicoli of Concord, California. She is survived by her siblings: Erick Rondeau, who is deceased, (Meg); David Rondeau (Vikki) of Charleston, South Carolina; Nancy Carlson (Don) of Rockville, Maryland; and Jon Rondeau (Tracie-Lynn) of Charlotte, North Carolina. Linda is also survived by her nephews and nieces: Jason, Travis, Adam and Olivia Rondeau; Peter Fleming; Heather Rondeau; LilyAnn Mangela (Varun), and Davis Carlson.
Donations may be made in her name to Hospice of the East Bay.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 29, 2020