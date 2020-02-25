|
|
Linda L. Moore
Aug. 8, 1951 to Feb. 12, 2020
Richmond
Linda has passed away due to complications arising from Alzheimer's disease which she had struggled with for several years.
Linda married Michael R. Moore in 1973 and remained happily married for 46 years. They had two sons Jason R. Moore (deceased) and Terry E. Moore. Other surviving family members are Carol Hail (mother), Alan Gross (brother), Gary George Hail (brother), grandchildren: Jasmyn, Michael, Angelique, and Jason and great grand children Joseph, Jackson and Alivia.
Linda loved children and spent most of her working career in various jobs involving children. Linda was a Cub Scout den mother and room mother for elementary school classrooms. Also she volunteered as yard supervisor and assistant librarian for schools and assistant to Special Education classroom teachers.
Her employment history also included cannery worker at Bell Carter Olive Company, and pear processor at California Canners and Growers. However most of her work was for the Richmond Unified School District serving breakfasts and lunches to school children. She also prepared meals at the RUSD Central Kitchen for distribution to the schools.
Linda was active in the TOPS organization for many years and had many friends and close relationships there.
Funeral service is open to the public and will be held at gravesite at Sunset View Cemetery (El Cerrito) on Feb. 27, 2020. We ask that donations be made to for Alzheimer's research rather than sending flowers.
View the online memorial for Linda L. Moore
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 25, 2020