Linda Lee Gotelli-Velarde
Brentwood
Linda Gotelli-Velarde, 63, of Brentwood, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020. A devoted mother and grandmother, she was an active member of the community.
Born in San Francisco, Linda spent the majority of her life in Pittsburg, where she raised four boys. She could often be found on the baseball and football fields at City Park, cheering on her young athletes. She worked very hard to provide for her boys, often juggling three jobs. She instilled the importance of family and education – two of her sons were the first to graduate from college in generations.
Throughout her boys' school years, Linda served as a team mom and classroom volunteer. A true leader, Linda saw great opportunity in the local school district. In 1993, she ran for the Pittsburg School Board. Her campaign, which consisted of her four boys and their homemade signs, lead her to victory.
Linda's community involvement continued until her death. She was a lecturing knight on the Board of The Elks Lodge #1474, secretary of the Ladies of the Elks and assistant treasurer of the local Soroptimist International chapter.
For nearly 20 years, Linda worked as an accountant at Genesys in Daly City. Her colleagues remember her as a mentor and friend, who was particularly known for her thoughtful and caring gestures.
More than anything, Linda loved her family. She was the proud mother of Leo (deceased), Larry, Lou and Landon. Her devotion to her family only increased when she became a grandmother. The special time she spent with Kayla, Bella, Ariana, Lila and Caleb brought us all great joy. Noni's great love will live on forever in her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her sons and grandchildren, she is survived by her siblings Laura and Tom Faust, Lisa Gotelli, Lenore Gotelli, Larry and Michelle Gotelli and Louis and Jodi Gotelli; and her daughters-in-law Tiffani and Kristie Velarde. She was the daughter of the late Monica and Larry "The Goat" Gotelli.
The vigil will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brentwood Funeral Home, 839 First Street in Brentwood, CA 94513. A special rosary prayer will begin at 6 p.m.
The funeral will be held on Friday, Feb. 14 at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road, Colma, CA 94080.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 12, 2020