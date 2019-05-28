East Bay Times Obituaries
Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-6020
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Patterson District Cemetery
10800 State Highway 33
Patterson, CA
View Map
Linda M. Shinnefield (Scannell)
June 4, 1949 - May 6, 2019
Resident of Modesto Former Resident of Alameda
Linda M. Shinnefield (Scannell), loving mother, daughter and sister, passed away peacefully in Modesto, CA on 5/6/19 due to complications following lung cancer and renal failure. She was 69.
Linda was born on June 4, 1949 in Oakland, CA to parents, James T. and Adelaide M. Scannell. She graduated from Encinal High School, Alameda, CA in 1967 where she was the Girl State Representative and Senior Class Student Body Vice President. She enjoyed making pounds of her delicious peanut brittle during the holidays, knitting afghan blankets, playing cards with friends, watching football, baseball, NASCAR races, game shows, loved a good party and she was a member of The American Legion. Linda moved to Riverside, CA in 1974 and relocated to Modesto, CA in 2018 to be closer to her sister.
She is preceded in death by her parents James T. and Adelaide M. Scannell, brother James Scannell II, many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Grandparents (Manuel and Izabel Mattos, Jim and Laura Scannell and Rose Muzio).
Linda is survived by her son Jeffrey T. Martin, her sister Charlene M. Scannell, Aunt Shirley Mattos, Cousins from Redding, Modesto, Oakdale and Newman, CA, many wonderful close friends, neighbors and her Grand-Dog Abby. She was a fighter to the end, was a kind loving person who loved many people and in turn was loved by many. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Linda's ashes will be interned in the Patterson District Cemetery, 10800 State Highway 33 Patterson, CA on Tuesday June 4, 2019, 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda's name to: Alameda Meals on Wheels P.O. Box 2534, Alameda, CA 94501 or to Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356 or to . For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).


View the online memorial for Linda M. Shinnefield (Scannell)
Published in East Bay Times on May 28, 2019
