Linda Mae BatemanJuly 9, 1943 - August 3, 2020Resident of Castro Valley, CALinda passed away in her home after fighting cancer for the third time. She was surrounded by her loved ones.Linda is survived by her daughters; Kandy Traut and Patti Richter, granddaughter; Tia Traut, brother; William Burnham, nephew; Dean Burnham and wife Jessica, and kitty; Stuart.Linda loved being outside and could not say no to a good wordsearch. Being a part of a golfing group and a bowling league were a big part of her life for many years. She traveled to Hawaii with her golfing friends and always looked stylish with her pink golf balls and matching clubs. She volunteered at Sulpher Creek Nature Center and received volunteer of the month in 2003. She was a member of Theta Tau Theta and helped raise money for children with diabetes to go to camp She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and was very active. She and her best friend Barbara Kling ran the food pantry at St. James Lutheran.Linda will be greatly missed by her family and friends but has left them with priceless memories. Those who were lucky enough to meet her know that her spirit will live on within them.A celebration of life will most likely take place next year after things calm down with COVID.