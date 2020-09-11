Linda Mae EngstromJanuary 1, 1947 - August 31, 2020Resident of Livermore, CABorn in Oakland California, Linda was the loving daughter of Jerry and Virginia Donahue and a caring sister to her four siblings: Diane, Steve, Dave and Bryan. She met the love of her life, Harry Engstrom, shortly after high school and they built a life together that spanned over 40 years of marriage forming an undying love that carried her to the last moment of her life. Moving to Livermore in the early 70's they continued to grow their family investing their time and love into their three sons James, Matt and Dan. Linda is best remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who spent her days fully engaged in the lives of her loved one's whether it be as the 'team mom,' 'score keeper, 'biggest cheerleader' or simply as their trusted confidant. Linda had a special way of loving that was constant, complete, unconditional and the foundation her children and grandchildren relied upon as they matured. Linda's home was always open for the deserving and undeserving and it became a haven for family, friends and extended family. Her unwavering commitment to those she loved and infinite patience transcend her passing becoming the compass for those she leaves behind. Linda possessed the rare quality of being completely present embodying her favorite motto "Loved you then, love you still, always have, always will." It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Linda Mae who will be deeply missed by her three sons James, Matt and Dan; Daughters-In-Law Cynthia, Christi and Lauren; and, her prized grandchildren Courtney, James, Isabella, Miles, Henry and the little angel on the way. Forever in our Hearts, Love you Tons!