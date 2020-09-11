1/1
Linda Mae Engstrom
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Mae Engstrom
January 1, 1947 - August 31, 2020
Resident of Livermore, CA
Born in Oakland California, Linda was the loving daughter of Jerry and Virginia Donahue and a caring sister to her four siblings: Diane, Steve, Dave and Bryan. She met the love of her life, Harry Engstrom, shortly after high school and they built a life together that spanned over 40 years of marriage forming an undying love that carried her to the last moment of her life. Moving to Livermore in the early 70's they continued to grow their family investing their time and love into their three sons James, Matt and Dan. Linda is best remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who spent her days fully engaged in the lives of her loved one's whether it be as the 'team mom,' 'score keeper, 'biggest cheerleader' or simply as their trusted confidant. Linda had a special way of loving that was constant, complete, unconditional and the foundation her children and grandchildren relied upon as they matured. Linda's home was always open for the deserving and undeserving and it became a haven for family, friends and extended family. Her unwavering commitment to those she loved and infinite patience transcend her passing becoming the compass for those she leaves behind. Linda possessed the rare quality of being completely present embodying her favorite motto "Loved you then, love you still, always have, always will." It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Linda Mae who will be deeply missed by her three sons James, Matt and Dan; Daughters-In-Law Cynthia, Christi and Lauren; and, her prized grandchildren Courtney, James, Isabella, Miles, Henry and the little angel on the way. Forever in our Hearts, Love you Tons!


View the online memorial for Linda Mae Engstrom

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved