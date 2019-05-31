Linda Margaret Junge

March 7, 1945 - May 27, 2019

Resident of Pleasanton

Linda Margaret Egan Junge, beloved wife of almost 50 years of William P. Junge of Pleasanton CA, lost her courageous battle against Pancreatic Cancer on May 27, 2019. She was 74 years old. Linda was the third child of Thomas E. Egan and Alice McDonnell Egan of Redwood City, California. In addition to her husband Bill, she is survived by her sons Dr. Daniel P. Junge and wife Dr. Annemarie Mallick of Oakland, CA, and Michael W. Junge and wife Holly F. Junge, of Salem, OR, five adoring grandchildren, Benjamin and Gabriel Junge of Salem, OR and Kira Jane, Conor and Miles Junge, of Oakland, brother Thomas F. Egan and wife Tricia, of Pleasanton, CA, sister Janet M. Kroepfl and husband David (Dec'd) of Livermore, CA, and brother Donald E. Egan and wife Jeanie, of Danville, CA, brother-in-law James R. Junge and wife Carol, of Folsom, CA and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and lots of friends.

Linda was a 1963 graduate of Notre Dame High School, Belmont CA, and a 1967 graduate of San Jose State University, with a degree in Mathematics. She excelled at Westinghouse Corp. in Sunnyvale, CA and was instrumental in the technical development of components of the Poseidon Missile defense project at a time when women were only part of the secretarial pool. After marriage and once the boys were in school, she became the Programmer/Analyst for Challenge Dairy Products, in Dublin, CA, retiring from that position, after 28 years, in 2006. (Friends are urged to buy a pound of Challenge Butter in her memory).

As a life-long devout Catholic, Linda will be remembered at a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Augustine's, 3999 Bernal Avenue, Pleasanton, CA on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 12:30PM. Private internment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma, CA, the following day, where she will join her parents and other family members.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to contribute in Linda's name may consider donating to Cystic Fibrosis Research Inc, (CFRI) 1731 Embarcadero Road, Suite 210, Palo Alto, CA 94303, (www.cfri.org) in honor of Jessica Nett, one of Linda's favorite grand-nieces, or .





