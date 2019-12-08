|
Linda May Zercoe
July 14, 1957 - November 29, 2019
Danville
Linda passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side. A loving spouse to Doug and devoted mother to Kimberly and Bradford. Linda's passion for life only fueled her indomitable spirit to live wholeheartedly and on her terms. She defied all medical odds by surviving multiple cancers over a period of 25 years. Driven by tenacity and advocacy, she inspired countless others to write their own story of survivorship.
Born in Hempstead, NY to Bruce and Frances Barteldt, Linda is survived by siblings Alane, Diane and Bruce. Linda married her high school sweetheart David Stiner and became a nurse. After David's tragic passing, she moved with Kim to further her education at the University of Virginia. She then worked on Wall Street where she met and married Doug and shortly after Brad was born. In 1993, the family moved to the Bay area for different career opportunities. Linda was very active volunteering at school, church, choir and with several women's organizations.
Shortly after rooting into her new life, Linda's world dramatically changed with her first cancer diagnosed. She endured many treatments and countless surgeries in her effort to sustain her life. Her nursing background and investigative skills, coupled with the cancer diagnosis of her daughter Kim, helped her determine that she had the rare hereditary cancer disorder Li-Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS). Genetic testing confirmed this. She became a leader in the National Institute of Health study of LFS and in the online community for this rare condition. Her knowledge, fortitude and conviction made her a mentor and model for many within the LFS community. She was a tireless champion for living with dignity and agency in the face of such a complex reality, she continues to be a beacon of hope and empowerment for many.
Despite every adversity, she channeled her zest for life into making beauty and magic in her world. Linda threw epic themed costume parties, and was an accomplished musician, alto singer in the choir, and exuberant karaoke singer. With the joy she found through creative expression she created a non-profit to bring karaoke to communities in need. As an artist she took her turn as a skilled oil painter, making vintage dollhouses, creating and tending to her fairy garden, doing exquisite needlepoint and leaving a trail of endless craftsmanship throughout her life. She authored her memoir entitled, A Kick Ass Fairy, to document her medical and emotional journey. Her final foray was with the Arthur Murray Dance community where she found immense joy expressing herself on the ballroom dance floor. In everything Linda did, she went ALL- IN with passion, gusto and grace. She touched so many and is forever in our hearts.
A Celebration of Linda's life is planned for early in the New Year. Details to follow on Facebook & CaringBridge. https://www.caringbridge.org/
