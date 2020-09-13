Linda Patrice Trowbridge
September 27, 1955 - August 28, 2020
Resident of Piedmont, CA
Linda was, first and foremost, a wonderful partner and spouse, a loving mother and an elated and doting grandmother. Linda raised three wonderful children, all left mourning her with their spouses, Brian (Diana), Daniel (Kaitlin) and Patrice (Matt). Linda was overjoyed by the arrival of her now 2 year old granddaughter, Cecilia (Ceci), who misses grandma already. Linda is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jeff, and her beloved Cocker Spaniel, Emerson. You would think a stage 4 ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2014 might slow down and define a person. But not Linda, who kicked its butt for almost six years, resolving work issues and planning family engagements up to her next to last day. Linda was born in Casper, Wyoming. At age 15, Linda met Jeff, her husband to be, at Golden High School in Colorado. Marrying after obtaining BA degrees at the University of Colorado, Linda and Jeff headed to the Bay Area. Linda obtained her MBA at San Francisco State and commenced her 35 year career as a healthcare executive. She worked for the Sisters of Providence Health System, Catholic Healthcare West (now Dignity Health), St. Joseph Health System and Kaiser Permanente (where she was the Executive Director for the Continuum for Northern California). While serving on the Board of Directors of On Lok Lifeways, in San Francisco, Linda became a great advocate of PACE programs (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly). PACE programs are dedicated to providing frail, mostly low income, elders with an alternative to nursing home care. When an opportunity opened up to lead such an organization, Linda jumped at the chance. During the last seven years of her life (including six years while managing her cancer), Linda served as the CEO of the Center for Elders Independence in Oakland. In such capacity, she greatly increased the number of elders served, opened up and staffed new beautiful day centers, and advocated strongly with state and federal regulators for the program she loved. CEI's motto, under Linda, was "Your life just got better." She chaired the California state CalPACE organization (receiving its 2020 PACE Champion Award), as well as sitting on the Board of Directors for Hospice East Bay (whose services she chose to use at the end of her life). Linda loved working with youth. She served in various positions with her sons' Boy Scout troop, including Troop Committee Chair, sending the Troop 15 Piedmont scouts off to many amazing High Sierra backpacking trips and community service activities. After her sons obtained their Eagle Scout awards, Linda offered her executive talents, skills and empathy to approximately 70 young men in Piedmont to shepherd them through the process of obtaining their Eagle Scout awards. Linda was recognized by the Piedmont Council for such service in 2018 with the Sidney C. Singer Award. Linda met with and counseled many of such young men while actively undergoing cancer treatments. Linda co-led a girl scout troop in Piedmont, with members of such troop, including her daughter, obtaining the Gold Award. Linda insisted that the girl scouts have all of the advantages and challenges of the boy scouts, including working on and satisfying boy scout merit badge requirements and camping. Linda loved her church, College Avenue Presbyterian Church, serving on its Board of Elders. Linda and Jeff enjoyed cheering on the Oakland A's baseball team. Linda helped pave the way for future ovarian cancer patients, participating in aggressive studies and treatments and entering into a clinical trial at Mayo Clinic requiring significant travel to Rochester, Minnesota, during the last several months of her life. Linda was a tireless, loving, loyal, champion of her family, friends, co-workers and those in need. Linda was an amazing listener, always genuinely interested in learning more about her family, friends, and colleagues. She loved traditions, family gatherings, and events, and had the ability to make a celebration out of any activity or gathering. The family thanks Linda's long-time caring providers, Gary Cecchi, MD, and Robin Fernandez, NP. Linda's beloved charities include: CEI (cei.elders.org
), Hospice East Bay (hospiceeastbay.org
), Piedmont Boy Scouts (piedmontbsa.org
) and College Avenue Presbyterian Church (capcoakland.org
). Donations in Linda's name to any of these organizations would go to amazing good works. A celebration of life for Linda will be scheduled in the future as COVID-19 permits. View the online memorial for Linda Patrice Trowbridge