Lindsey Erin Sher
Aug. 17, 1981-Nov. 30, 2019
San Ramon
Beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, and cousin—passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Lindsey, born on August 17, 1981, was a fifth-generation San Franciscan who grew up in Danville. She was a great lover of dance and children. Passionate about helping other people, she was studying to get her degree in addiction counseling. As a young girl, she spent much of her time on toe shoes and always loved the beauty and grace of the art. She took great joy in being an aunt to her nephew Jacob and while only months old, he clearly loved his aunt Lindsey.
To honor Lindsey, memorial gifts may be made to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 4, 2019