Lindsey R. Berg
Sunset 1/29/2019
Sunrise-04/11/1954
Resident of Sonora, CA
Born and raised in Pittsburg, CA., the youngest of 6 children. Resided in Sonora, CA with his wife of 16 yrs., Ann Berg. Lindsey left us on January 29 of natural causes very peacefully at the age of 64 yrs. He was a retired member of the Teamster's union.
He leaves his wife Ann Berg and two sons, Eric and Brian Berg of Oregon. His 2 sisters Haroldene "Dee" (James) Rodrigues, Betty (Paul) Lopez and brother Dennis (Tami) Berg
Predeceased by parents, Harold and Pauline Berg, sister Virginia Rotale and brother Ronald Berg.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019