Lino John Parenti
March 23, 1931 - May 27, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley, CA.
Lino John Parenti, age 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1931 in Italy to Aladino and Maria Parenti. He came to the US in his late teens with his brother Mansuteo "Monty".
Upon coming to the States, Lino worked for his family at Parenti Poultry in Oakland. After learning the ways of the business, Lino joined his cousin, Joe Romani to run Marina Fish & Poultry in San Leandro in 1960.
Lino was married to Annabelle Gatti on October 24,1954 in San Leandro. The two lived in Castro Valley for more than 60 years where they raised two daughters Leeann (married to Michael Cobb) and Linda (married to Brian Harvey).
Along with being a loving husband and father, Lino was a very proud grandfather (Papa) to Christopher and Jessica Cobb and Nick and Ari Harvey and great-grandfather to Clayton Cobb. He had a strong passion for his Bay Area sports teams – the A's, Raiders and Warriors – also became an avid Montana Grizzly Basketball fan. We will miss him greatly.
Due to COVID-19 we can only have a private service for immediate family. In lieu of flowers you are welcome to make a donation to St. Jude- giftfunds.stjude.org/linoparenti
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 2, 2020.