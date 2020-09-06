Lisa Aguiar-CromerMarch 12, 1966 - September 1, 2020Resident of LincolnOn Tuesday, September 1st 2020, Lisa Marie Aguiar Cromer, loving sister, mother and nana, passed away at the age of 54.Lisa was born on March 12th, 1966 to Michael P. Aguiar and Susan Aguiar in Hayward, CA. Lisa was the second oldest of four siblings. She met and married her high school sweetheart, Jeff H. Cromer in 1989. Together they had two children, Jeffrey and Julia. Lisa worked as an Administrative Assistant for 16 years at the Union Sanitary District located in Union City, CA. after attending business college until she retired due to her Rheumatoid Arthritis. She moved to Rocklin, CA with her family in late 2005. Her first grandchild was born in 2014 and she became a Nana.Lisa was preceded by her father Michael P. Aguiar and his mother, Kathryn Dunam and her maternal grandmother Dorothea Guthmiller. She is survived by: her mother Susan, her son and daughter, Jeff and Julia, her daughter in law, Arielle, her brother Steven, and sisters, Kathie and Debbie.Services will be for family only. In leu of flowers please consider making a donation in honor of Lisa to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation or the Epilepsy Foundation of Northern California.