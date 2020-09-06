1/1
Lisa Aguiar-Cromer
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Aguiar-Cromer
March 12, 1966 - September 1, 2020
Resident of Lincoln
On Tuesday, September 1st 2020, Lisa Marie Aguiar Cromer, loving sister, mother and nana, passed away at the age of 54.
Lisa was born on March 12th, 1966 to Michael P. Aguiar and Susan Aguiar in Hayward, CA. Lisa was the second oldest of four siblings. She met and married her high school sweetheart, Jeff H. Cromer in 1989. Together they had two children, Jeffrey and Julia. Lisa worked as an Administrative Assistant for 16 years at the Union Sanitary District located in Union City, CA. after attending business college until she retired due to her Rheumatoid Arthritis. She moved to Rocklin, CA with her family in late 2005. Her first grandchild was born in 2014 and she became a Nana.
Lisa was preceded by her father Michael P. Aguiar and his mother, Kathryn Dunam and her maternal grandmother Dorothea Guthmiller. She is survived by: her mother Susan, her son and daughter, Jeff and Julia, her daughter in law, Arielle, her brother Steven, and sisters, Kathie and Debbie.
Services will be for family only. In leu of flowers please consider making a donation in honor of Lisa to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation or the Epilepsy Foundation of Northern California.


View the online memorial for Lisa Aguiar-Cromer



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berge Pappas Smith Mortuary Chapel of Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved