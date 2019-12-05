|
Lisa Marie Perez
Resident of Antioch, California
Lisa Marie Perez passed away at the age of forty two on Friday November 29th, 2019 from cancer with her family by her side.
Lisa was born at the Naval Hospital in Oakland, Ca in 1977. She grew up in Brentwood, Ca where she graduated from Liberty Union High School in 1995.
Lisa worked as a Service Manager for Smart and Final in Antioch, Ca.
Lisa loved to travel, enjoyed reading and collecting books. Also enjoyed drawing, anime, photography and hiking in the Black Diamond Mines.
Lisa is survived by her children Shelby from San Diego, David and Samantha from Antioch. Her parents Pamela and Daniel Perez and sister Cristy N Pugh (Perez) from Michigan. sisters Jessica Forbes (Perez) and Melanie Perez from Nebraska, grandmother Maria D. Perez, San Jose, CA.
Per Lisa's wishes no funeral services will be held. Her body donated to cancer research.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2020. Please check Facebook for updates on celebration of life for Lisa.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2019