Lito A. Micheli
May 31, 1926 - October 4, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Our beloved father entered into eternal rest 10/4/19 at 93 years of age with his daughter and caregiver by his side. He suffered from 2 heart attacks, a stroke and atrial defibrillation but kept on pushing. He is survived by his son Lonnie Micheli, daughter Lorene Lee, granddaughter Stephanie Struempf and husband Andy , great grandchildren Nicholas and Zachary Struempf, cousins Dario, Meegan, Dario Jr and Don (Buster) Rocci, Sue Rocci, Carol Ann Simas and many close & dear friends.
Lito was a Concrete Contractor with his cousin Don Rocci for approximately 35 years, an auto mechanic for Shepard Cadillac, Oakland and an airline mechanic for Pan American Airlines and worked on the China Clipper and one of the first Boeing airplanes.
He loved duck hunting. boating, Nascar races, the Outlaws sprint cars and football.
Lito was a Veteran of the Army and served as a medic in the Korean War.
Our gratitude to his beloved caregiver, Fita who made him feel safe, secure and loved. She will always hold a very special place in our hearts. We are also grateful to everyone at Hospice for their constant support & commitment along with many dear friends who gave our family tremendous support.
There will be no services, we ask that you remember Lito for who he was and when he was healthy and happy. Remember how he touched your heart. Remember him complaining that you just can't find a decent prime rib sandwich or how they burned his omelet!
Donations are welcomed to Continuum Care Hospice, 5994 West Las Positas Blvd, Ste 221, Pleasanton, Ca 94588 (925) 398-7548 in Lito's memory.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 12, 2019