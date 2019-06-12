Lloyd Duane Pera

Dec. 31, 1930 - May 24, 2019

Resident of Lafayette

Lloyd Pera, a long time Lafayette resident, passed away on May 24th after a long illness with his family by his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pius and Alice Pera and his brother, Warren.

Lloyd was born in Chicago, Illinois, the youngest son of three boys. In 1945 there was an opportunity for Lloyd to attend watch repair school at the same time as he was in high school and he jumped at it. Lloyd was drafted in the Korean War and served with the 24th Division repairing army timepieces behind enemy lines. Following military service, he attended Junior College and U.C. Berkeley. He also earned degrees with the Gemological Institute of America and the American Gem Society. Lloyd and his wife, Toni, owned Lloyd's Jewelry Store in Lafayette for 33 years before he retired in 1998.

Lloyd is survived by his wife of 60 years, Toni, his son, Jeff (Carolyn), daughters Eileen (Michael) and Anne (Tony), twelve grandchildren, his older brother, Louis, and a large extended family.

A celebration of his life will be held on June 23 at Lafayette Community Center at 12:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the food bank or Monument Crisis Center.





