Lloyd James Glieden

September 18, 1936 ~ May 7, 2019

Former Resident of Oakley, California

Lloyd born in Perham, Minnesota passed away at the age of 82 at his ranch in Kalispell, Montana surrounded by his family. He has gone up to Heaven to be with his son Lance and grandson Griffin

Lloyd leaves behinds his beloved wife and sweetheart of 60 years Beverley Kay Glieden and 4 living children and their spouses and 8 living grandchildren; Eric (Cyndy) Glieden and children Justin and Ashley. Kristen (Michael) Broughton, children Gabriel and Alexandra. Heather (Ronald) Sloan and children Isabella, Abigail, & Luke. Shannon Glieden & daughter Olivia Shelton.

Lloyd moved from Oakley, CA where he raised and raced homing pigeons for over 50 years, then in 2015 moved and retired in Kalispell, MT where he loved to fish and explore, look at nature and tend to his herd of Texas Longhorn Cattle. He loved his wife, kids and grandkids with all his heart. Lloyd was loved and admired by many. Amazing husband, dad, and Poppo. Our hearts are heavy and broken. We will see you in Heaven.

Lloyd died a painful death from Mesothelioma lung cancer. If you would like to donate to CUREMESO.ORG in lieu of flowers, Please contact Kristen Broughton, 406-212-6237.

Funeral Services will be held at Bigfork Community Cemetery, Bigfork, MT., May 21st at 11:00 AM.





