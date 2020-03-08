Home

POWERED BY

Lois Bethards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Bethards Obituary
Lois Bethards
1926 - 2020
Resident of Richmond
Lois Bethards passed away March 1st at age 93. Lois died from complications of a recent small stroke and natural causes due to advanced age. She was born and raised in the city of Richmond, California, where she was a ninety-one year resident. Lois will be interred at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette, California. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services.


View the online memorial for Lois Bethards
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -