Lois Bethards
1926 - 2020
Resident of Richmond
Lois Bethards passed away March 1st at age 93. Lois died from complications of a recent small stroke and natural causes due to advanced age. She was born and raised in the city of Richmond, California, where she was a ninety-one year resident. Lois will be interred at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette, California. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020