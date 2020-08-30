Elaine,



My Cousin, My Best Friend. Today is Friday, I miss your Friday Jokes. So, I guess your tell jokes in Heaven and Passing Out Snacks, LOL. I miss our phone calls, talking about our past and what fun we had as kids. I can.t believe you're gone to glory, so suddenly. I Love You, I Miss You and Will Never Ever Forget You. Save a seat for me.

Iris smith

