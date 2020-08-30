1/1
Dr. Lois Elaine Jones-Rasberry
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Lois Elaine Jones-Rasberry
April 4, 1956 - August 20, 2020
Resident of Hayward, CA
Entered into eternal peace on August 20, 2020. Born April 4, 1956 to the late Clarence and Lois Jones. Wife to Frank Rasberry, mother of Reed, Ryan (JaRita) and Amanda Rasberry. Grandmother of Kenneth, Xavier, Jordyn and Cameryn Rasberry. Sister of Wanda (William) Spivey. Relatives, friends and employees of Chabot College are invited to attend the Visitation Service on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Sorensen Chapel, 1140 B St, Hayward, CA at 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.


View the online memorial for Dr. Lois Elaine Jones-Rasberry



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Sorensen Bros. Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sorensen Bros. Mortuary
1140 B Street
Hayward, CA 94541
(510) 581-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 29, 2020
It was a pleasure working with Dr. Rasberry. I will always miss her heartfelt love that she had for everyone.
Dorothea Harrell
Coworker
August 28, 2020
Elaine,

My Cousin, My Best Friend. Today is Friday, I miss your Friday Jokes. So, I guess your tell jokes in Heaven and Passing Out Snacks, LOL. I miss our phone calls, talking about our past and what fun we had as kids. I can.t believe you're gone to glory, so suddenly. I Love You, I Miss You and Will Never Ever Forget You. Save a seat for me.
Iris smith
Family
August 28, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Edna Barner
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Sorensen Bros. Mortuary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved