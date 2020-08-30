Dr. Lois Elaine Jones-Rasberry
April 4, 1956 - August 20, 2020
Resident of Hayward, CA
Entered into eternal peace on August 20, 2020. Born April 4, 1956 to the late Clarence and Lois Jones. Wife to Frank Rasberry, mother of Reed, Ryan (JaRita) and Amanda Rasberry. Grandmother of Kenneth, Xavier, Jordyn and Cameryn Rasberry. Sister of Wanda (William) Spivey. Relatives, friends and employees of Chabot College are invited to attend the Visitation Service on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Sorensen Chapel, 1140 B St, Hayward, CA at 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. View the online memorial for Dr. Lois Elaine Jones-Rasberry