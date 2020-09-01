Lois Elaine MaderiousAugust 3, 1929 - August 3, 2020Resident of Lafayette & Walnut Creek, CAOn Monday, August 3, 2020, Lois Maderious passed away from natural causes on her 91st birthday, having led a very full and happy life.Lois was born in Concord, California to Prosper Olivera and Elaine Gehringer Olivera. The two families were early settlers in Contra Costa County. Lois grew up on a ranch off Concord's Olivera Road which was named after her father.Growing up, Lois excelled in school and was a gifted pianist. After graduating from Mt. Diablo High School, she attended and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Stanford University where her studies focused on economics and political science. A proud Cardinal, she made many lifelong friendships there and continued her involvement with alumni activities over many years.Following Stanford, Lois worked for the president of the Pacific Coast Stock Exchange in San Francisco. She enjoyed the excitement of the stock market and became an active personal investor – something she continued until shortly before her death. While working in San Francisco, she began dating and then married her one great love, Warner Maderious. Warner had been a year ahead of Lois in high school and was a close friend of her brother, Frank.Lois and Warner settled in Lafayette, built their custom dream home there, and soon had three children Bob, Sue and Jan. After Warner's sudden and early passing, Lois focused on raising her children and went back to work in office management. She was a strong and resilient woman and continued working until she was in her seventies. She had a keen financial mind and followed the markets and politics throughout her life. After retirement, Lois served on the Contra Costa County Grand Jury and traveled. She enjoyed playing bridge and appreciated being active in the PEO women's group in later years.A devoted mother and grandmother, Lois maintained a loving and powerful presence in the life of her family. Lois had a great sense of humor and knew how to enjoy a good laugh (often thanks to her brother Frank) and loved to entertain. She had a gift for making people feel welcome and no holiday, big or small, went uncelebrated.Always a loyal friend, Lois treasured and nurtured friendships from high school and college, as well as with neighbors and co-workers. Lois valued and enjoyed her years with Christ the King parish.Lois was proceeded in death by her husband, Warner, her brother Frank and son in law Walt. She is survived by her brother Norbert (Laurel), three children Bob (Joan), Sue (Jim) and Jan, and four grandchildren, Mike, Katie, Madison and Chase.A private mass was held on August 10th and a celebration of life will be held when circumstances allow. Donations may be made to Lucille Packard Children's Hospital, Hospice of the East Bay or Guide Dogs for the Blind.