Services
Greer Family Mortuary
2694 Blanding Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 865-3755
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greer Family Mortuary
2694 Blanding Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Greer Family Mortuary
2694 Blanding Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
3100 Van Buren St.
Alameda, CA
View Map
Lois Elaine Rhodes


1932 - 2019
Lois Elaine Rhodes Obituary
Lois Elaine Rhodes
Jul 9, 1932 - Aug 12, 2019
Resident of Alameda
Born in Neligh, NE on July 9, 1932 to the late Fred and Mary Lieding, Lois passed away after a short and sudden illness in Alameda, CA on August 12, 2019 at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rhodes, her son, Robert Rhodes, Jr. and her two sisters, Sharon Barker and Marjorie Lieding. Lois was the loving mother of Michelle Ryan, grandmother to Danielle Pence and her husband Matt, great-grandmother to Ethan and Juliette Pence, best friend to Joanne McFann.
Lois moved to Napa, CA in 1946, where she married Robert in 1953. In 1961, the family moved to Alameda, where they remained. She loved her family, travel, needlework and reading.
Family and friends may visit from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed by the rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Greer Family Mortuary and Cremation Services, 2694 Blanding Ave., Alameda and attend the funeral mass on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Philip Neri Church, 3100 Van Buren St., Alameda followed by a reception at St Albert the Great Parish Hall, 1022 Holly St., Alameda-Bay Farm.
Donations in Lois' memory may be made to The Arthritis National Research Foundation, Long Beach, CA


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019
