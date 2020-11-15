Lois Elizabeth LeBlancJuly 8, 1929 - November 5, 2020Resident of Oakland, CALois Elizabeth LeBlanc, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at home in Oakland, California, after a brief illness related to pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Gonzales and Julia Gibson Gonzales; her siblings, Bernadine Gonzales (Sister Marie Infanta), Louis G. Gonzales, Francis Gonzales, and Lorraine Gonzales Williams; her loving husband, Wilfred J. LeBlanc, Jr.; and the apple of her eye, her youngest child, Alfred Louis LeBlanc.Lois attended Xavier Preparatory before college. She graduated Xavier University in New Orleans with a Bachelor of Arts in Education, and thereafter obtained a Master of Arts in Education from the University of Michigan. She began her lifelong teaching career in 1951 at Walter L. Cohn High School in New Orleans, where students loved her signature red lipstick. After moving to California, she continued teaching English at various schools in the Oakland Unified School District, where she was affectionately known as "The Young Miss LeBlanc." Lois was a proud and caring educator. She impacted the lives of thousands of students until she retired from King Estates Jr. High School in June 1991.While visiting California in 1955, Lois was introduced to Wilfred LeBlanc, "The Milkman," by lifelong friends, Calvin and Janet Harrell. In the summer of 1956, Lois returned to California, matriculated in the postgraduate program at U.C. Berkeley, and started dating "The Milkman," the love of her life.In November 1956, Lois and Wilfred married at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in New Orleans. Immediately thereafter, they moved to California. Together, they raised and educated six children: Ivy Marie (Chris) Wagner of Ball Ground, GA; Ina Claire LeBlanc of Sacramento, CA; Iris Anne (Chris) Clay of Oakland, CA; Wilfred J. LeBlanc, III, of Washington D.C.; Ione Ernestine LeBlanc of New York, NY; and Alfred Louis LeBlanc (deceased) of Oakland, CA. Alfred was their greatest supporter during their golden years.Lois was a kind, loving and supportive wife, mother and friend. She always had your back. Lois had dignity, courage and excellent character, and was honest, loyal and respectful. She made you feel important, and her actions let you know you mattered to her. In addition to her six biological children, Lois was "Mom" to many others.Lois was a lifelong, active member of her beloved Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the Xavier University Alumni Club of Northern California, and the California Retired Teachers Association – East Bay Division. She also belonged to three bridge clubs. Lois was a spectacular cook who never let you leave her home hungry.Lois is survived by five of her six children, her three grandchildren, Justin LaBrie, Joshua (Christina) Wagner, Wilfred "Cameron" Clay, step grandsons Connor Clay and Boston (Mandy) Cummings, brother Raymond Gonzales, sisters-in-law Shirley Gonzales and Barbara Gonzales, and a host of loving relatives and friends.Quiet HourC.P. Bannon Mortuary, OaklandNovember 18, 2020 11am - 12pmPrivate burial at Saint Joseph Cemetery, San Pablo, CACelebration of Life – 2021 (date pending)Condolences may be sent to:The LeBlanc Familyc/o Iris LeBlanc Clay11040 Monan Street,Oakland, CA 94605In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:Pearl & Ivy Community CorporationIn Honor of Lois E. LeBlancPMB 4656114 LaSalle Avenue, Oakland, CA 94611