Lois Howse


1929 - 2019
Lois Howse
Apr. 13, 1929 - Aug. 6, 2019
Amador County
Lois passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on the afternoon of August 6.She was born in Everton, Missouri, and moved with her family to California in 1943, settling in Antioch, where she lived until relocating to Amador County upon her retirement 33 years ago. She was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Floy Wills, her twin sister, Lola Biancalana, and her half-brother, Eugene Wills. She is survived by Langley Howse, her husband of 69 years; her children, Becky and Randy and their spouses, as well as three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. At her request, no services will be held. The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the hospice team that provided care and support to Lois the last two months. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, donations to Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, 1500 S. Hwy 49 #205, Jackson, CA 95642, would be appreciated.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019
