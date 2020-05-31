Lois LawrenceMay 27, 1929 - May 5, 2020Concord, CAIt is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lois Lawrence in the early morning hours of May 5, 2020. Lois was born in Pasadena, California and was the youngest of five girls. She moved to Walnut Creek with her parents in 1949 and shortly after that went to work as a Bank Teller at American Trust in Orinda. In 1950 she met and married Robert (Bob) Lawrence and they made their home in Walnut Creek. She became a homemaker in the true sense of the word. She loved to cook, garden and sew for her two girls. After Bob retired in 1970, they began to play golf and travel, two things she loved and would continue well into her 80's. After she became a widow in 1991, she began volunteering at ARF, the Contra Costa Humane Society and then at the Pleasant Hill Senior Center which she enjoyed for many years. She lived independently and on her own terms. A life well lived. Lois is survived by her daughters Ann Fabean (Keith) and Erin Ramey (Bill), Grandchildren Robert Kent (Kalin), Noelle Modesto (Donavon) and Jennifer Bennett (Bill), Great Grandchildren Sarah Clark (Ian), Jacob Kent, Morgan Modesto and Tyler Modesto and her Great Great Granddaughter Adaline Clark. We would like to thank Hospice of the East Bay for all the care and support they provided to our family during this difficult time.