Lois Leverone

Feb.13,1933 - Feb. 19,2019

Oakland

Lois Leverone died on February 19, 2019. Lois was a long-time resident of Oakland. She was a graduate of St. Elizabeth's High School and the University of California. She was a member of the order of Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity for 24 years and a retiree of Alameda County Government.

Lois was a frequent presence in the Piedmont Avenue neighborhood and beloved by many for her friendliness and generosity.

Lois is survived by her brother Richard ( Helen) Leverone and her nephew Thomas ( Sheila) Leverone and her niece Joanie Smith.

The family would like to express their appreciation to friends and neighbors and the staff at Kaiser who provided such loving care to her during her final days.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo's Church on Ridgeway and Piedmont Avenues on Wednesday Feb. 27th at 1:15 PM

Grant Miller - John Cox Mortuary

2850 Telegraph Avenue.

Oakland, CA 94609





View the online memorial for Lois Leverone Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary