Higgins Chapel
1310 A Street
Antioch, CA 94509
(925) 757-4343
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Parish
Antioch, CA
View Map
Lois Marie Hernandez


Lois Marie Hernandez Obituary
Lois Marie Hernandez
March 4,1929 - Feb. 13, 2019
Resident of Antioch
Lois Marie Hernandez passed away peacefully on Feb.13, 2019 at Kaiser Walnut Creek. She was born in 1929 in Boston, MA, moving to California after graduating from Mt. St Josephs. She is survived by her daughter Valerie Baker (Lee), son Moe Hernandez (Martha) and grandson Andrew Baker. Her husband Moe, predeceased her in 1990. A devout Catholic, her visitiation will be held at Higgins Chapel 4-8pm with the Rosary at 7pm on Feb 21st. The funeral Mass will be at 10am on Feb. 22, 2019 at Holy Rosary Parish in Antioch. Memorial donations may be made to the Western Dominican Province.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2019
