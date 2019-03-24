In Loving Memory

Lois Marie Pelphrey

Feb. 23, 1927-Feb. 7, 2019

Lois Marie Pelphrey 91, loved Spouse, Mother, Grandmother, and long time resident of Walnut Creek, passed away at her home in Burbank, Ca. on February 7th. Lois was born in Ponca City Oklahoma, and she grew up with her parents, Ruth and Walter Barnhill and her siblings, Betty, Richard & Myra Kay. Lois graduated from OSU, with a degree in interior design, and spent the early part of her life working in Denver as well as in Ponca.

Lois Barnhill was married in 1959 to L.C. Pelphrey; they moved in 1970 to Walnut Creek, with their daughter Jennifer and their dog Corky.

Lois and Vern were married 55 years and were active in their neighborhood couple's group, enjoying bridge, gardening and traveling with their close friends. Lois was a member of the Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church and she and Vern spent volunteer hours helping to put together church bulletins. Lois loved her family, friends, flowers, and her pets.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Pelphrey, her granddaughter Jessie Fein and her beloved cat Susy. A Memorial Celebration of her life will be held at Boundary Oaks Golf Course, on Saturday May 30th, 11am-3pm.





