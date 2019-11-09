|
Lois Nelson
June 1927 - October 2019
63 Year Resident of Moraga
Born in Oakland to Stanley and Beatrice McPherson. Lois was an alumnus of Berkeley High and UC Berkeley. She met her future husband Leland Claire Nelson while they were students at CAL. They married on Treasure Island, San Francisco in 1952. Lois and Leland were married for nearly 60 years until he passed away in 2011.
Lois is survived by their three children: Scott Nelson (Patty) of Bethel Island, Janet Nelson (Michael) of Bend, Oregon, and Reed Nelson (Julie) of Santa Cruz, three grandchildren; Sarah Nelson of Atlanta, Georgia, Shannon Nelson of Walnut Creek and Riley Nelson of Santa Cruz.
Lois was a longtime active member of the Moraga Historical Society. She volunteered for numerous Lamorinda area service groups including Moraga schools, Children's Home Society and Scout Troop 212 of Moraga.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, bird watching and spending time at the family cabin in Lake Tahoe. Lois and Leland worked hard to help incorporate the Town of Moraga. She took great joy in her family and many friends, and was always there to listen and encourage.
Private Family Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave, 16th floor, New York, NY 10001
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 9, 2019