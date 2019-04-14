Lois Olson

August 13, 1927 - April 3, 2019

Union City, California

Lois Marilyn Olson, 91, of Union City, California passed away at home on Wednesday April 3, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was born to the late Everett James and Adeline Marie Witt on August 13, 1927 in Moorhead, Minnesota.

She married Irwin "Irv" Olson, also of Moorhead, at Trinity Lutheran Church on June 28, 1946. After Irv earned his bachelor's degree in architectural engineering in Fargo, they raised their three children, first in Illinois and then in the San Francisco Bay Area. They were happily married for 68 years before his death in 2014.

She is survived by three children: Richard Olson of Long Beach, CA; Marilyn Weeks of Myrtle Point, OR; and Heidi Olson of Fremont, CA. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Donald Weeks, Sarah Taft, Hannah Maher, and Zachary Maher; 6 great-grandchildren, and her brother Glen Witt

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob Maher; her sister, Joyce Rothrock; and her brothers Duane Witt, Lyle "Butch" Witt, and Haven Witt.

After her husband's death, Lois sent a letter to family and friends: "He has given me a wonderful life," she wrote. "He's been my best friend, my love, my everything." Her family finds great comfort in knowing they're together again.

She was a perfect example of a life beautifully lived. She was loved and will be missed.





View the online memorial for Lois Olson Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary