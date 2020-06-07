Lois Overdorf
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Overdorf
June 7, 1934 - May 26, 2020
Resident of Hayward, CA.
Lois, mother of three, grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 6 has peacefully joined her husband and the Lord. For those left behind there will be a memorial service at Mission Funeral Home on June 11 at 22297 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA 9:00 am – 10:30 am for friends. A private service for family will follow. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to Hayward Animal Shelter or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will be warmly welcomed.


View the online memorial for Lois Overdorf

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Memorial service
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Mission Funeral Group, Inc. Mission Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mission Funeral Group, Inc. Mission Funeral Home
22297 Mission Blvd.
Hayward, CA 94541
510-881-9192
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved