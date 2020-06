Lois OverdorfJune 7, 1934 - May 26, 2020Resident of Hayward, CA.Lois, mother of three, grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 6 has peacefully joined her husband and the Lord. For those left behind there will be a memorial service at Mission Funeral Home on June 11 at 22297 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA 9:00 am – 10:30 am for friends. A private service for family will follow. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to Hayward Animal Shelter or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will be warmly welcomed.