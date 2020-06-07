Lois Overdorf
June 7, 1934 - May 26, 2020
Resident of Hayward, CA.
Lois, mother of three, grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 6 has peacefully joined her husband and the Lord. For those left behind there will be a memorial service at Mission Funeral Home on June 11 at 22297 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA 9:00 am – 10:30 am for friends. A private service for family will follow. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to Hayward Animal Shelter or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will be warmly welcomed.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.