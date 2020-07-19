1/
Lois Silva
1939 - 2020
April 24, 1939 - June 7, 2020
Resident of Martinez, CA
Lois Silva passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on June 7th, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Lois was born April 24th, 1939, in Minneapolis Minnesota to Lee Collins and Lorraine (Schulte) Collins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Gary and her husband of 39 years, Tony. She is survived by her daughters Laura Promes (Greg) and Ann Marie Casner (Troy). Four grandchildren, Riley, Zachary, Tristan & Brooke. Sisters Pat Slater (Wayne) and Kathy Martin (Ed). Sister-in-Law Ellen Collins and many nieces & nephews.
Per Lois' wishes, a Celebration of Life with immediate family will be held at a later date.
Express condolences at oakparkhillschapel.com


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The staff of Magleby's Oak Park Hills Chapel
