Lois Silva
April 24, 1939 - June 7, 2020
Resident of Martinez, CA
Lois Silva passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on June 7th, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Lois was born April 24th, 1939, in Minneapolis Minnesota to Lee Collins and Lorraine (Schulte) Collins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Gary and her husband of 39 years, Tony. She is survived by her daughters Laura Promes (Greg) and Ann Marie Casner (Troy). Four grandchildren, Riley, Zachary, Tristan & Brooke. Sisters Pat Slater (Wayne) and Kathy Martin (Ed). Sister-in-Law Ellen Collins and many nieces & nephews.
Per Lois' wishes, a Celebration of Life with immediate family will be held at a later date.
