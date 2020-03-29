East Bay Times Obituaries
Lois "Ann" Sorensen


1930 - 2020
Lois "Ann" Sorensen
September 2, 1930 - March 20,2020
Resident of Castro Valley and Livermore
Lois Ann (Worthley) Sorensen, a lifelong resident of the Bay Area, died peacefully on March 20 as a result of a stroke one week earlier. Born in Oakland, CA, Ann grew up in Castro Valley amidst ranches and orchards and married her Hayward High School sweetheart, Ron Sorensen, in 1949. Ann and Ron built a life together focused on family with daughters Karen Sorensen, Kathy Freeman (Ricky); Janet Pfeifer (Rick), and son Chris. The Sorensen home in Palomares Canyon was filled every Thanksgiving with cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Ann enjoyed teaching kindergarten for nearly 20 years in Hayward and maintained a fondness for young children her entire life.
Ron passed away far too soon and Ann moved to Livermore in 1990. She enjoyed researching her genealogy, reading extensively; hosting family events including "Wing Dings"; camping in Humboldt; get-togethers with "the girls" from Hayward High; and spending time with her grand/great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Fay Phelps (Wes); eight grandchildren (Nick, Brian and Tim Berry; Robby Freeman; Kyle and Patrick Pfeifer; Alex and Jake Sorensen) and six great-grandchildren (Garrett, Chance, Henry, Kathryn and Eichler Berry; Jake Fleming) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Sadly, her daughter Kathy and son Chris preceded her in death as well as her brother, Gerald Arden Worthley.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Should you choose to remember Ann with a gift of your time or money, any which benefits children or hospice care is appreciated.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020
