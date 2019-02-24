|
|
Lois Strahm
Pinole
Lois Louise Strahm, 95, of Pinole, California. Passed February 19, 2019. Lois was a strong but shy woman who, besides being a loving mother of six and a homemaker, worked until retirement as a stenographer then typesetter and business owner. She earned a pilot's license, enjoyed travel, bridge and golf, and volunteered at San Pablo hospitals and the Pinole Senior Center.
She was foremost a kind and caring mother and grandmother who faced the hardships of life and aging with stoic courage and without bitterness, sweet-hearted to the end.
She is survived by sons Marc, Kurt, Scott, Jason and Luke (daughter Christine passed in 2011; Lois wore Christine's ring since in remembrance), daughters in law Joy, Irene, Lynn and Kathy, and grandchildren Sean, Paul, Kathleen and Kristin.
We all love you, Mom! Rest in peace, you've earned it.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019