Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Strahm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Strahm

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois Strahm Obituary
Lois Strahm
Pinole
Lois Louise Strahm, 95, of Pinole, California. Passed February 19, 2019. Lois was a strong but shy woman who, besides being a loving mother of six and a homemaker, worked until retirement as a stenographer then typesetter and business owner. She earned a pilot's license, enjoyed travel, bridge and golf, and volunteered at San Pablo hospitals and the Pinole Senior Center.
She was foremost a kind and caring mother and grandmother who faced the hardships of life and aging with stoic courage and without bitterness, sweet-hearted to the end.
She is survived by sons Marc, Kurt, Scott, Jason and Luke (daughter Christine passed in 2011; Lois wore Christine's ring since in remembrance), daughters in law Joy, Irene, Lynn and Kathy, and grandchildren Sean, Paul, Kathleen and Kristin.
We all love you, Mom! Rest in peace, you've earned it.


View the online memorial for Lois Strahm
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.