Lois H. Yoshida

(Mayeda)

Feb. 13, 1953 - Feb. 25, 2019

Longtime Bay Area Resident

Lois H. Yoshida returned home to God on February 25th 2019.

Lois was born in Richmond, California on February 13th, 1953 and spent her early youth growing up in Berkeley California. She graduated from Pinole Valley High School, received her Bachelor of Science degree from U.C. Berkeley and J.D. degree from Santa Clara University School of Law. Lois had a successful and distinguished law career which included serving as Deputy Attorney General with the California Department of Justice and Deputy Attorney General with the California Department of Transportation. In 2012, Lois moved to Washington D.C. to work for the Federal Aviation Administration where she became an integral resource in the Airport Environmental Program. Lois loved photography, international travel and all animals both domestic and wild. She is survived by her son Derek, parents Fred and Margaret, brothers Guy, Jon and Mark, sisters-in-law Amy and Velma, nephew Matthew, nieces Marissa and Alyssa, numerous extended family members, friends and co-workers. She is fondly remembered for her deep love of family and friends, kindness, charity, tireless work ethic and appreciation of nature.

We love you Lois! God bless and comfort you now on your final journey home…

Memorial services to be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 am at Sunset View Mortuary, 101 Colusa Ave., El Cerrito, Ca 94530





View the online memorial for Lois H. Yoshida

(Mayeda) Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary