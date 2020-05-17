Lola I. Crittenden
Jan 18, 1930 – May 12, 2020
Resident of San Lorenzo
Born in Blair, OK to the late Harry and Viva Roeder, Lola Crittenden passed away peacefully at the age of 90. Lola married James Crittenden in 1964 and enjoyed 56 years together. She will be dearly missed.
Published in East Bay Times on May 17, 2020.