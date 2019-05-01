Services Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Callaghan Mortuary 3833 East Avenue Livermore , CA View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Callahan's Mortuary 3833 East Avenue Livermore , CA View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Michael's Catholic Church 458 Maple Street Livermore , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Lola Bobba Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lola Rose Bobba

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Lola Rose Bobba

Apr. 11, 1930- Apr. 23, 2019

Pleasanton

Lola Rose Bobba nee Roggi was born on April 11, 1930 in San Francisco, to her parents Guido and Albertina Roggi, nee Santucci. Guido, a former resident of Capannori, Lucca, Italy, came to America in 1914. Albertina around 1920.

She was the first Santucci grandchild, and Lola considered herself the doyenne of the sprawling Santucci family., being cherished by the entire family and cherishing them as well. She lived in San Francisco her first 13 years, then moved to Livermore. Little did she know her father was one of the Bay Area's largest producers of brandy during prohibition. The family stills were producing 5,000 gallons per day during their peak production. Maybe it was this exposure to alcohol that formed her into a lifelong teetotaler.

Prior to leaving San Francisco, she won the Girls' City Tennis Championship for her age group. Lola always loved the City. When she got her driver's license, she would round up her girlfriends and drive into the City for a night of carousing. Every Mother's Day, her husband Dario would take her and the kids into San Francisco and visit the zoo, the Tea Gardens and the Conservatory, among other places.

Lola attended Livermore High School, and was always graceful and athletic. She was a star of Carol Jean's first ever dance class, was an ace at tennis and badminton and loved to play basketball at Livermore High. She was a ferocious walker in her later years, and instead of staying home when mountain lions were spotted in the area, would take a golf club with her instead.

When Lola was 18 she married Dario John Bobba of Livermore, and the couple moved to Monterey for Dario's job as a fireman. They soon returned to Livermore, though, and Lola took up her former job at Bates Dress Shop until she had her children, Cindy, Teri and Vincent. Lola and Dario raised the children in Livermore, attended church at St. Michael's Parish. Lola participated in numerous church activities for the remainder of her life.

When the kids were old enough Lola went back to work, as she was never, ever satisfied to sit still. She started cooking for the East Avenue School cafeteria, then at Musso's Bakery in San Leandro, and finally at Safeway Stores in Livermore, where she started at the snack bar counter and ended her career as a cashier. She was a strong supporter of the Retail Clerks' Union, and a true believer in unionization for workers, so much so that none of her kids will use automated checkout lines in grocery stores.

Lola was a great cook and especially a baker, but would always make wonderful meals from the wild fish and game her husband and son would harvest from family lands. In particular she was a fan of porcini mushrooms; these were annually harvested from nearby secret locations. She taught her children to bake at an early age, and they will never forget her cookies, fudge and her banana cream pie, although that was only made for Vincent's special occasions, like visiting from College!

Lola and Dario enjoyed gardening together, especially tending their roses. They won a trophy for their Peace rose at the Pleasanton Rose Show.

After Lola's retirement, she spent time with her grandchildren, playing with them, caring for them and generally spoiling them as well as any good Italian grandmother who ever lived. Many of the kids' friends called her Grandma Lola, and she basically adopted into her orbit as Mom her two young cousins from Italy, Roberto and Cinzia Capriolo of Italy, George Mueller, Robin Reed of Israel and special honorary great grandaughter Sophia Camozzi.

She traveled extensively, both with her husband and with her dearest childhood friend, Nina Lucchesi Bloom. She took both of her daughters on a tour of Italy, along with her sister Marie. The trip included a visit to her family property outside Lucca, which was very meaningful to her daughters. She was also active in the Young Ladies Institute at St. Michael's, along with her dear YLI sisters.

Lola was preceded in death by her husband Dario, and by her sister Vivian and brother Michael. She is survived by her three children, Cynthia Marie Greci, Teresa Ann Capriolo and her husband Thomas Hine and Vincent Paul Bobba. In addition, two of her sisters, Marie Jackson and Lisa Clark survive her. She is also survived by her grandchildren Michael Greci, Dominic Greci, Paul Bobba and his wife Becky, Dan Bobba, Christine Bobba and step grandchildren Emily and Lucas Hine, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family, both here and in Italy and many, many friends.

Lola passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019, surrounded by her three children. A loving, warm, giving person and friend to all, Lola will be missed by so many people.

A rosary will be held at Callahan's Mortuary on May 2, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., with a visitation from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael's Church on May 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.





View the online memorial for Lola Rose Bobba Published in East Bay Times on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries