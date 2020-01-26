|
Lonnie V. Rivers Jr. "Moot Ditty"
May 26, 1977-Jan 17, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
Bay Area Rapper and Recording Artist, passed away at home surrounded by the ones he loved. Quite Hour will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Home Going Services will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 3:00pm at True Light Baptist Church in Pittsburg.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020