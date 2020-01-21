|
Loreen Jacobson
May 28, 1941 - Jan. 16, 2020
Arlington, VA
Loreen Jardine Jacobson
Passed in peace Thur., Jan. 16, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia at the age of 78. Former long time resident of San Leandro, CA.
Adored mother of Michael (Chris Georgaros) and Charles Jacobson. Beloved sister of Norman (deceased) and Dolores Jardine Finn. Aunt of Darrell (deceased). Melinda, Shawn, Jeanne, Shane Jardine; Walter (Luann), David, Eric (Karey) Finn. Great aunt of Daniel, Sarah, Shaun, Devin, & Kelli Finn; and Cassie Stran. Former wife of Charles D. Jacobson. Dear friend of Donna Branco of Hawaii and Rick Uehling of California. Loreen will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving mother, truck driver, computer operator, Disney collector, 4-card keno expert and a high average bowler. Admired by her 25 cousins throughout the Bay Area and beyond. Family gathering to be announced. Will be missed forever.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 21, 2020