Loren (Larry) Lee Olson
April 1, 1945 - August 11, 2019
Larry passed away at home in Concord, CA on August 11, 2019. Larry was born April 1, 1945 in Moscow, ID, the son of Donald and Shannon (Gray) Olson.
In Larry's early years his family lived in Lewiston, Idaho, the family then moved to Richmond, California. Larry graduated from Harry Ells High school Richmond, California after graduation he married had two daughters Kimberlee and Cathy. Larry's career with Volkswagen lasted 47 years in the same building retiring with Dorito Brothers, Walnut Creek, California.
Larry was active in the Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge, McAvoy Yacht Club, Share Program. He enjoyed fishing, football, cooking, gardening, traveling and trying new restaurants with Shirley and Cheryl.
Larry is survived by his daughters Kimberlee (Steve) Pascoe, Cathy (Steve) Mah. Three grandchildren Brandon, Mathew, Kelsie, nieces and nephews special companion Shirley Nordine. Larry is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Shannon his sister Rosann Gilbert brother-in-law Floyd Gilbert.
A celebration of life will held at the Concord Moose Lodge #567, 1805 Broadway, Concord, CA on Wed. Aug. 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Donations can be made to Druids, PO Box 398, Concord, CA 94522-0398 or the concord Moose.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 24, 2019