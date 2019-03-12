Lorene Anna Anderson, CPA

February 26, 1964 ~ March 7, 2019

Resident of Danville, CA

Lorene Anna Anderson passed away on March 7th, 2019 following her third battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.

On February 26th, 1964, Lorene was born to John and Agnes Martin in San Francisco, CA. She grew up in Walnut Creek and spent many weekends of her youth working on family rental properties in SF. Family was an enormous part of her life and her large extended German family got together for weekly dinners, monthly German dances, and vacationed together annually at the Russian River.

In 1987, Lorene graduated with honors from CSU Chico, becoming the first woman in her family to graduate from college. She went on to work as an Auditor for Ernst & Whinney where she earned her CPA license and met her husband, Steve. In 1990, Lorene began working as an Assistant Controller for the Contra Costa Times and became a stay at home mom a few years later. Once her children were older, she went back to work as an Accounting Consultant. She had a passion for her work and enjoyed new challenges.

Lorene was dedicated to her faith and always put others before herself. She often turned to God for guidance and support, and encouraged others to do the same. Lorene was heavily involved with St. Isidore's Church where she worked with the Loaves and Fishes group, taught Faith Formation, and helped organized various Adopt a Child and Family programs. During the Holidays, her favorite activity was going to SF and handing out food and money to the less fortunate. She had a passion for life, made the most of every day, and loved to laugh, sing, dance, and bring joy into the lives of others. She threw wonderful parties, cultivated beauty in her yard, had a passion for tennis and travel, and loved to spend time outdoors in the mountains. Lorene treasured her family and friendships above all else.

Lorene is survived by her husband, Steve, her children, Austin, Haley, and Logan, her siblings, Monica, Ed (Patty), and Harold (Maureen), and numerous nieces & nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in her name to Loaves and Fishes of Contra Costa.

A Rosary service will be held at the Concord Ouimet Funeral Home Chapel at 7pm on Friday, March 15th. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday March 16th at Christ the King Church in Pleasant Hill, followed by a reception at Creekside Community Church in Alamo.





View the online memorial for Lorene Anna Anderson, CPA Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary