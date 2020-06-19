Lorenzo Walker
Resident of Oakland, CA.
Lorenzo passed away at his home on June 11, 2020. He will be very much missed by his family, loved ones and friends. The family has selected Colonial Chapel, 2626 High Street, Oakland, to handle his final arrangements. Final interment in Vicksburg, MS. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Lorenzo's memory can be made to the American Heart Association/your choice. Thank you for your prayers.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Chapel Funeral Directors
2626 High Street
Oakland, CA 94619
510-536-5454
