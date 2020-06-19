Lorenzo Walker
Resident of Oakland, CA.
Lorenzo passed away at his home on June 11, 2020. He will be very much missed by his family, loved ones and friends. The family has selected Colonial Chapel, 2626 High Street, Oakland, to handle his final arrangements. Final interment in Vicksburg, MS. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Lorenzo's memory can be made to the American Heart Association/your choice. Thank you for your prayers.
View the online memorial for Lorenzo Walker
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 19, 2020.