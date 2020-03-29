|
|
Loreta Advincula
12/10/1927 - 03/19/2020
Oakland, CA
Loreta deVera Advincula, survived by her daughter Anita (spouse Gene), sons Jaime and Arthur (wife Diana), and grandchildren Genevieve (spouse Noah), Alex (wife Kristi), and John Carl; predeceased by first son Edward Aquino (wife Carol); born in the Philippines and crowned Miss Talebeu at age 21; she came to the U.S.A. in 1948 and became an U.S. citizen. A great cook and homemaker, she raised her family in Oakland. She passed in her sleep peacefully and will join her husband Placido at St. Mary Cemetery in Oakland. Services limited to immediate family. Her celebration of life TBA.
View the online memorial for Loreta Advincula
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020