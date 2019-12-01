|
|
Loretta Dolores Caulfield
June 11, 1928 - Nov 15, 2019
A Resident Of Piedmont
Loretta Dolores Caulfield, 91, died peacefully at home on November 15, 2019 in Walnut Creek. Loretta was born on July 11, 1928 to John and Loretta Cox. She was one of eight siblings, including her twin sister who passed away shortly after birth. She was a graduate of Holy Names High School and attended Holy Names University.
Loretta married her best guy "Big Joe" in 1960 and they had 55 great years together until his death in 2015. She is survived by her children, Tom (Holli), Dan (Marta), John and Cass (Andy) and seven grandchildren.
Her professional life included executive secretarial positions at Kaiser Aluminum and serving as the Catechism Director at St. Monica's Church in Moraga. She moved on to become an entrepreneur, with her husband, as owner of Caulfield's Office Products where they conducted business for over 17 years.
Her family and friends will miss her wit, her endless storytelling and her love of family. Many thanks to the staff at Bethel Care Home for their outstanding care during these past few years. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Holy Names High School, 4660 Harbord Dr, Oakland, California. The funeral mass will be held on Thursday, December 5th at 10:30 am at St. Monica Church, 1001 Camino Pablo, Moraga.
View the online memorial for Loretta Dolores Caulfield
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019