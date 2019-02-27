Lorin Wendell Gillespie

September 14, 1921 - February 21, 2019

Resident of Castro Valley

Lorin Wendell Gillespie, born September 14, 1921, passed away at home on the morning of February 21, 2019, next to his wife, Pauline, and son, Dan, at the age of 97. He battled many illnesses for years and only at the very end did he succumb.

Lorin was born and raised in Napa, CA by his parents, Delbert and Pearl Gillespie. After finishing high school at Napa High, Lorin entered the IBEW local 180 electrical apprenticeship. He joined the Army in 1942 as a medic and was stationed Europe. In 1945, Lorin obtained an honorable discharge.

After the war, Lorin finished his apprenticeship in Napa, and living there a short time, then moved to Pleasant Hill, CA with his family to work at Kaiser Engineering in Oakland as a draftsman and later as an electrical engineer, then went to work for Consolidated Comstock Inc.

In 1962, Lorin moved to Lander, WY with his family to work as a project manager, supervising the electrical construction of a large mining plant. Later he moved back to Pleasant Hill to work in San Francisco as a project manager, overseeing several Bart stations.

After finishing the Bart stations, Lorin transferred to Oakland for Comstock. He started his own contracting business, Union Electric Construction Inc., in the mid-70's until retiring in October 2010.

Lorin was active in his home IBEW local 180 as well as IBEW local 595 and 595's apprenticeship. Lorin was also an active member in the National Electrical Contractors Association for several years. Lorin believed in the electrical industry and donated much of his time promoting its value both on a local and national level.

Lorin is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Pauline Gillespie, his three sons, Jerry, Dan, and Allen Gillespie, and one step-son, David Marsdale. He had four grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Lorin was highly intelligent, talented, and a resourceful man who was successful at every endeavor, working tirelessly on what he loved. He is well known and loved throughout the Bay Area and will be sorely missed, neither forgotten.

Visitation to be held on February 28, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. and a funeral service on March 1, 2019 at 11 a.m.





