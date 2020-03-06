|
Lorna Allen Wiggins
Resident of Walnut Creek
Lorna Allen Wiggins, 91, died Feb. 16, 2020. She was born Lorna Claire Allen, the daughter of Mida (Spradling) and Ronald S. Allen. She was born at Allen Acres (the family dairy farm) at Wagoner, Oklahoma. She attended Oklahoma A & M from 1946-1950 earning a B.S. in Education. While attending Oklahoma A & M, she was the Education Senator of the Student Senate, a member of Pi Epsilon Alpha, The Canterbury Club, and was the editor of the Childhood Education newsletter. As a senior, she was listed in the 1950 Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities.
While attending Oklahoma A&M, she met the love of her life: Virgil (Dale) Wiggins, her husband of fifty-six years.
She was a lifelong educator - a classroom teacher, Librarian, Principal, and Administrator - a career that spanned fifty years. She earned her M.S. in School Administration from St. Mary's College in Moraga, CA.
Lorna loved children, books, and her family. She is survived by three children, six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
Private funeral services will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Wagoner Oklahoma and Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery in Joplin, Missouri.
"I shall pass this way but once; any good that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being; let me do it now. Let me not defer nor neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again". Etienne de Grellet
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2020