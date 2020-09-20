Lorna Sheila MonizDecember 12, 1928 - September 5, 2020Resident of Castro Valley, CABorn in England, the twelfth child of Walter and Ethel Dudley.She was known by friends and family as Sheila.Sheila immigrated to the U.S. in 1950 as a war bride. She married Donald Fay and became a Navy wife eventually settling in San Leandro, CA in 1962.Donald and Sheila were divorced and Sheila, single mother of three, started working at JC Penney and going to night school to further her employment opportunities.She became an excellent typist and was employed at the San Leandro Library first as a typist clerk then as a Librarian.She continued her education at Chabot College and graduated with her degree. Sheila retired from the City of San Leandro Personnel office as an Administrative Secretary.Sheila loved learning, her computer, reading , cooking, music, dancing, foreign languages and traveling.Sheila endured many health problems from back surgery, heart surgery, bad knees and arthritis. She was her own health advocate and did constant research to keep her mind and body as fit as she could.Her body was frail but her mind was sharp and she remained independent until the end..Preceded in death by her second husband Leslie "Bud" Moniz.Survived by daughters, Lorna and Mary Anne, son, Thomas.Granddaughters Kelly and Corrie, grandson Donald. Great grandchildren, Serena, Vince, Zach, Jesse, Mason and Adam.A heartfelt thank you to her friends, Janie and Eugene, John and Mary, Annette and Richard. Monet, Max, Michelle and Luka.