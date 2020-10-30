Lorraine CortezSeptember 28, 1921 – October 26, 2020Resident of Fremont, CALorraine entered into rest on October 26, 2020, at her home in Fremont. She was 99 years old. She was born on September 28, 1921 in Newark to Manuel and Rose B. Furtado, but spent most of her life in the Centerville District of Fremont. Lorraine attended Centerville Elementary and graduated from Washington High School, class of 1939. She always enjoyed reunions with her classmates and was one of the last remaining. Lorraine met her husband, Sammy and they became engaged before the start of World War II because of his call to duty, they did not marry until 1946. They were happily married for fifty years. Mrs. Cortez was a bookkeeper most of her life. She worked for many years at L & V Farm Sales, which was across the street from Washington High and near her family home, and at Mission Maid Foods in Union City. Later in her life she worked at Vincent Machinery in Hayward. She was a member of the VFW Ladies' Auxiliary and a longtime member of Holy Spirit Church. Lorraine is survived by her daughter Judith Cortez of Fremont; niece, Janice Aragon and nephew, Vernon Vargas of Redding, and nephew Joseph Gonzales of Fremont; and many great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Sam Cortez; her parents Manuel and Rose B. Furtado; and siblings Gloria Vargas and Jean Gonzales of Redding and Kenny Furtado of Fremont. A special thanks to her healthcare providers over the last three years; Carolina, Lolly, Ismael and Latifa.She was much loved. A graveside Service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:15 A.M. at Chapel of the Chimes Memorial Park in Hayward.