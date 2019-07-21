Lorraine J. Kavanagh

May 18, 1933 ~ May 24, 2019

Resident of Albany, California

Our beloved Lorraine passed from this life into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven on May 24, 2019. She died of natural causes with her eldest son Ken and wife Cindy at her side, having loved and served family and friends for 86 years. Lorraine was a loving woman of faith and a prayer warrior who constantly lifted up her family and friends. Her heart was continually directed toward others and led her to offer words of kindness to total strangers, with the intent of sharing her life and faith, thus creating a friend. She was the Matriarch of her family, respected and revered for her unfailing love for others. She will ever be remembered for kind words and deeds, smiles and jokes she shared, each offered to encourage the heart of those who's path she crossed. Her kindness took many forms, whether opening her home to those in need, praying for an unborn child, or sharing her famous potato pancakes.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her father Malcolm Douglas and mother Pauline Douglas, her first and only love Mike Kavanagh, and her nephew Doug Hoffman, and many beloved cousins. She is survived by her five children: Kathi Hendrickson (husband Gary); Ken Kavanagh (Cindy); Steve Kavanagh (Bev); Polly Fedelin, son-in-law Art Fedelin; daughter Mimi Burrow (Don). She is also survived by her sister Sue Hoffman, whom she loved dearly, nephew Allen and niece Lori. She had a special place in her heart as well for the Ruskofsky clan, for the love shared between them from her earliest years.

She was a loving Gramma with a special place in her heart for all her grandchildren: Joey Castaneda (Roxanne); Amber, April, and Matt Kavanagh, Brandon Kavanagh, Lorrena Fedelin, Shelby Burrow, and her great-grandson Jason Kavanagh.

Lorraine leaves many special friends on this earth, including lifelong best friend of 73 years Betsy Wittsell, who she met in the seventh grade in Berkeley, and her daughters Karen and Marcy. She was a long-time member of Community Alliance Church, where she developed many friends, including special friend Carol Chastain.

Her family and friends will sorely miss Lorraine's presence here on earth but look forward to our joyous reunion with her in heaven. Many of us have that hope because Lorraine first shared hers with us.

A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held on Sat. July 27th at noon at Community Alliance Church, 2375 Aberdeen Way, Richmond CA. There will be a reception to follow.





View the online memorial for Lorraine J. Kavanagh Published in East Bay Times on July 21, 2019