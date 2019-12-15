|
Lorraine Jane Sison
December 12, 1931 - December 5, 2019
Resident of Oakland
Lorraine Jane Sison was born December 12, 1931 in Oakland, CA to the late Emilio and Juanita Eala. Lorraine peacefully passed away on December 5, 2019 at the age of 87. She was the loving mother of 6 children: son Anthony Glenn, daughter-in-law Cathi and daughters Racheal Jane, son-in-law Felipe, Linda Lee, son-in-law Juan, Beatrice Ann, son-in-law Edgar, Maureen Jean, son-in-law Steve and Antoinette Marie, son-in-law Al. Lorraine was the loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren: Angie Aquino-Sales, grandson-in-law James, Philip Aquino, Erica Mones, Johnathan Torres, granddaughter-in-law Julia, Dominic Torres, Theresa Koscinski, grandson-in-law Andrew, Noelle Wilson, Michael Goncalves and Matthew Wong. Lorraine was the loving great-grandmother of 13 great-grandchildren: Joecie, Alex, Jaxon, Isabelle, Mateo, Mia, Benny, Max, Mady, Sofia, Andrew Jr, Michael Jr and Louisa. She was preceded in death by husband Sabino Soto Sison, son Anthony Glenn Mones and grandsons Michael Goncalves, Julian Torres, and Lorenzo Torres.
She was a strong and determined person who believed in family first and foremost and having her family stand united. She also had a soft side she shared with her grandchildren.
Lorraine was employed in the early 1960's at Montgomery Wards in Oakland, CA working in the catalog department. She often shared with us her memories of climbing up and down the racks of inventory pulling product to fulfill orders. Then in the late 60's, early 70's she moved on to GTE /Lenkurt in San Carlos, CA as an Electronics Assembler. Her next job during the 70's was as a Machinist, a QA Inspector and a Welder for Caterpillar in San Leandro, CA. She was the only female machinist on swing shift!! During the mid 80's, she worked for EG&G in San Ramon, CA. Her final job was working at See's Candies in San Leandro, CA as a Fundraising Coordinator. For many decades, she was a top Avon representative as well as a lifelong volunteer for the Cerebral Palsy Center of Oakland.
Visitation and viewing will be on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5:30pm to 8:30pm and Rosary at 6:30pm at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward CA 94542.
On Thursday, December 19, 2019 visitation and viewing from 9am to 10am, Funeral Service from 10am to 11am with graveside burial at 11:30am also at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward, CA 94542.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019