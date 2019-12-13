|
Lorraine M. Black
Residence of Antioch, CA
Lorraine M. Black passed away November 17 at age 76 after several months battling cancer. Born January 11, 1943 she was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Jennie Tomsich of Antioch. Lorraine worked 55 years in the banking industry and had two sons. Mitchell died in 1960 and she is survived by her son Anthony S. Atkinson of Antioch, two grandsons Anthony M. Atkinson of Antioch and Victor Atkinson of Beaverton, Oregon, two great-granddaughters, two nieces and her sister and brother-in-law Mary Jane and Lee Friedman of Atascadero, CA.
A celebration of life is being planned for her birthday January 11, 2020.
Published in East Bay Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019